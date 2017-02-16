Gent 1-0 Tottenham player ratings: Sissoko gets a 2 as Pochettino’s men fall short in Belgium

Tottenham have got off to the worst possible start in their Europa League round of 32 clash with Gent after falling to a 1-0 defeat away from home.

Jeremy Perbet capitalised on some catastrophic defending from Mauricio Pochettino’s side to give Gent the lead in Belgium. Tottenham failed to properly clear the ball, and were then undone by some nice link-up play before Perbet fired past Lloris and into the back of the net. You can see Perbet’s match-winner here.

Spurs now have work to do as they head into the second leg if they want to keep their Europa League dream alive. Here are our player ratings for both sides.

Gent player ratings: Kalinic 6, Gigot 6, Mitrovic 5, Asare 6, Foket 7, Dejaegere 6, Esiti 7, Saief 6, Simon 5, Milicevic 7, Perbet 8.

Tottenham player ratings: Lloris 8, Walker 5, Alderweireld 6, Dier 6, Davies 4, Winks 7, Wanyama 6, Dembele 4, Sissoko 2, Kane 5, Alli 4.