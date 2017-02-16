Gent v Tottenham Live Stream – Watch Europa League Clash Online Tonight from Belgium

Europa League is back tonight as Gent take on Tottenham (KO 18:00) while Manchester Utd have an easier looking fixture as they take on French outfit St Etienne at Old Trafford.

After a busy Champions League last night, now there is plenty of opportunity to watch online with Bet365, who announced they have live feeds of a number of games throughout England this week.

How to watch a Match:

With Tottenham ultimately having really failed to impress in the Champions League, having been given arguably one of the easiest groups of the tournament, the side have now been relegated to the Europa league as their knockout competition going forward, having finished third in their group behind Monaco and Bayern Leverkusen.

This is a battle ground that has become fairly familiar to Spurs of late, having struggled to finish inside the top four in seasons gone by.

However, with the Europa league being renowned for the effects it causes in regard to European hangovers and domestic performance, Tottenham are likely to take the approach where they will proceed to field relatively weakened sides and squad rotation will no doubt play a part this evening.

With Pochettino chasing a top four place in the Premier League, this is very much likely to be the case as Danny Rose, Erik Lamela and Jan Vertonghen all miss out.

This will give Gent a chance in the game, as the Belgian underdogs will be looking to cause an upset in the first knockout round of the competition. Playing at home, they may be able to go into the second leg with a lead – something that they will then be looking to hold onto for the remainder of the tie.

However, Gent are not the force they usually are, as they currently sit eigth in the Belgian league, having lost nine games already this season.

Furthermore, with Tottenham having been really playing well this season, and with the players looking to bounce back after a poor result against Liverpool at the weekend, the side will be hoping that a bit of quality mixed in with some youth/ backup players who will be hungry to impress their manager, should be enough to snatch the win and go a long way to securing a place in the round of 16.

History is not on the side of the visitors, having only won one of their last seven away matches but there are plenty of punters with an eye on that 10/11 for the away win.

Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko and Kieran Trippier could all be given starting births in the side, and with a very competitive squad at Tottenham this season, they will no doubt be eager to impress and ultimately take a narrow victory.

This fixture is one of the earlier matches to get underway tonight, with kickoff at 18:00.

Users must have funded account with Bet365 to access streams. Country Restrictions Apply. 18+