Tottenham injury news: star striker who has scored 60 goals in his last 92 Premier League games suffers knee injury

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has suffered a knee injury during his side’s 1-0 defeat to Gent, report the London Evening Standard.

Kane has firmly established himself as one of the best players and most prolific strikers in the Premier League in recent seasons.

The 23-year-old has found the back of the net on 60 occasions in his last 92 Premier League games. He electric goal-scoring form in the country’s top tier has earned Kane 17 caps for the England national team, and he is now a house-hold name around Europe.

He could well be set for a spell on the sidelines now, however. The Standard report that Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Kane suffered a knee injury during Spurs’ 1-0 defeat in Belgium on Thursday evening.

The Standard report that the injury is not thought to be severe, but we will likely not know the full severity of the injury until Kane undergoes further tests. The Tottenham faithful will collectively be holding their breath.