(Image) Manchester United and Saint-Etienne fans get into the party spirit at Old Trafford by setting off flares

Manchester United and Saint-Etienne fans have been getting into the party spirit during their Europa League clash this evening.

The phrase ‘No pyro, no party’ is frequently used by the football faithful, and it appears that both sets of fans this evening are of the same opinion.

Both sets of fans let off flares to create quite the spectacle at Old Trafford. It remains to be seen whether the game will produce as many fireworks as the fans this evening.