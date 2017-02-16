Key update on Arsene Wenger’s future at Arsenal but Frenchman is warned by close allies

It’s a torrid time to be Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger right now, but it appears as though he still has a chance to stay on this summer if he wants to.

After watching his side capitulate at Bayern Munich on Wednesday night to leave their Champions League hopes in tatters, questions are again being raised over his future.

With his current contract set to expire at the end of the season, BBC Sport reporter David Ornstein has confirmed on Twitter that the offer of a two-year extension is still on the table for the Frenchman but a mutual decision will be taken in the summer over his future.

Arsene Wenger's future will be decided at end of season. New deal offered earlier still on table but will be mutual decision in summer #AFC — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) February 16, 2017

The Arsenal hierarchy deserve to face their share of the blame for the current situation at the Emirates, as do the players who have badly let down their manager over the course of this season and in previous campaigns.

Stan Kroenke and Co. appear content with making money off the club, and in turn it has led to no noise coming from his camp to communicate with the supporters as to what is happening moving forward.

However, Wenger is rightfully facing questions about his future as it looks as though it will be another disappointing season with him at the helm.

According to Squawka, the 67-year-old is being urged to give an indication of his plans beyond this summer in order to give the club an opportunity to look ahead and deal with his potential exit.

It’s claimed that not even his own coaching staff know his intentions, and in turn the uncertainty over his future is also having an impact on players who are considering their futures, notably Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez who will see their contracts come to an end next summer.

In turn, it’s a bitterly difficult time to be an Arsenal fan right now and it seems as though there is pressure being put on the boss to show his hand and decide on his future.