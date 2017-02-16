Liverpool fans won’t be impressed with Man United legend’s prediction

The race to finish in the top four in the Premier League is heating up, with Liverpool still firmly involved but certainly at risk of missing out.

With an eight-point buffer at the top of the standings, it’s widely expected that Chelsea will not only finish in the top four but will end the season as champions.

In turn, that leaves three places up for grabs with Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal currently holding those positions but with a slender lead over Liverpool and Manchester United.

Pep Guardiola’s side have picked up their form in recent weeks but they’ve suffered damaging results along the way this year and can’t be certain of not slipping up again between now and May.

Tottenham will have to respond after their disappointing defeat at Liverpool, while Arsenal are in a real mess following their heavy defeat at Bayern Munich in the Champions League this week.

Liverpool and United are a point and two points respectively outside of the current top four, but Scholes expects that to change and believes his old club will make it.

“The only problem is they’re still sixth, which after being in such good form is a bit of a worry. But I watch them now and have no doubt they’ll finish in the top four,” he told the Daily Mail.

“They’re playing the best out of the top six with Chelsea and you have to fancy them to finish second or third. Probably third if I had to nail it down.

“Chelsea, City, United and then it’s between Arsenal and Liverpool.”

Liverpool fans certainly won’t be a fan of his comments having been left to battle it out for fourth spot, but based on current form, strength of squads and overall experience in these situations, Scholes has a point.

The momentum is certainly with the Red Devils right now, but it will be anything but straight-forward in the coming weeks and months and it sets up a fascinating end to the campaign.