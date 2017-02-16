Man Utd v St Etienne Live Streaming – Watch Europa League Clash Live from Old Trafford

Europa League returns to Old Trafford tonight as Manchester United take on French side St Etienne (KO 20:05).

There is plenty of opportunity to watch online with Bet365, who announced they have live feeds of a number of games throughout England this week.

How to watch a Match:

With Manchester United having once again being relegated to the Europa league this season, having failed to make a top 4 finish under Louis Van Gaal last season, the reds are one of the heavy favourites to win the competition.

Having placed 2nd in their group behind Turkish side Fenerbahce, the Red devils qualified for the knockout round where they are set to take on Saint-Etienne in the two leg clash – the first of the two games coming this Thursday.

In terms of squad fitness, United are looking relatively fit, with Jose Mourinho revealing that the two who will definitely be rested for the match are Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick, both having muscular problems that the manager is not willing to risk worsening.

Otherwise, the side have Phil Jones out as the central defender picked up a knock in the match against Hull of late, and Luke Shaw as the player has consistently suffered set backs since his horrific leg breakage last season.

In this sense, Manchester United should have a strong selection available to them with a relatively full squad to chose from.

It will just depend how much the Portuguese manager values the competition in the face of a heated race for the top four finish in the Premier League.

Saint-Etienne will be hoping that Jose will be taking a backseat in the competition, as his side will be looking to cause an upset, at Old Trafford, as captain Loic Perrin has revealed:

“Initially we said ‘damn, that’s not the best draw’. But we’re playing in Europe to take part in exactly this type of match.” “They’re a top European club who, not so long ago, were winning the Champions League.”

With that in mind however, Manchester United will be hoping to come away with the tie all but wrapped up at home, taking the pressure off in the second leg.

St Etienne currently lie in fifth place in French Ligue One and are actually unbeaten in their last ten Europa League games.

Man Utd offer limited however at a price of 3/10, so perhaps a watching berth is the best option tonight.

Users must have funded account with Bet365 to access streams. Country Restrictions Apply. 18+