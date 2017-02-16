Chelsea handed major boost as £21M star who has contributed to 11 goals this season decides to stay at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea winger Pedro has made a U-turn on his future and now wants to remain at Stamford Bridge, according to The Sun.

Pedro appears to have finally taken to life in the Premier League, and is enjoying the best season of his Chelsea career so far.

The Spaniard has found the back of the net six times in England’s top tier so far this campaign, and has also provided five assists. His good form and characteristic productivity has been a major factor in the Blues’ title-charge.

The Chelsea faithful will undoubtedly be delighted with this report from The Sun. The Sun report that Pedro, who the tabloid believe Chelsea signed for a fee of £21.4 million, has decided to remain in West London.

The Sun believe that Pedro was keen to return to Barcelona in the summer, and even held talks with the Catalan giant’s president Josep Maria Bartomeu. However, he now seems more than happy to stay put.