Pep Guardiola eyes shock Man City move for PL star, keen to sign £30m-rated starlet

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is far from done in terms of building his own squad at the club, and this summer promises to be another busy period for him.

The Spanish tactician brought in several new players last year in order to bolster the squad and to try and mould it into a group that could effectively play his style of football.

While it has suffered with inconsistency along the way, they remain in the Premier League title hunt and with a few additions this summer, they will be an even bigger threat to their rivals next season.

According to The Mirror, they could be set to weaken one of their rivals as Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is on their radar, as per former Barcelona ace Xavi.

The England international is currently on a season-long loan deal at Bournemouth, and aside from his recent injury setback, he has enjoyed regular playing time and has proven his quality and fitness.

In turn, Xavi has discussed the situation and revealed that he believes Guardiola will be looking at making the signing this summer with uncertainty over whether or not Wilshere will remain in north London in the long-term.

“I know Pep has always had a lot of respect for Wilshere – he impressed so many of the Barcelona team when we played Arsenal in 2011,” he is quoted as telling Fox Latin America.

“He impressed me a lot that night, I know he also did Pep and it will be a player that he would have been following ever since.

“At the moment he seems to be doing well with his fitness – and if there is a chance to sign him in the summer – I am sure Pep will give it real consideration.”

Arsenal won’t want to lose the 25-year-old, but with Arsene Wenger set to make a huge call on his own future, it could result in several players questioning their respective futures too.

Meanwhile, as per talkSPORT, via L’Equipe, City are also interested in Monaco starlet Thomas Lemar, although it will come at a price as the French outfit want at least £30m for him.

The 21-year-old has impressed this season with 10 goals and seven assists in 33 outings, but with an abundance of options in that department already, it remains to be seen whether or not Guardiola is in the market or another attacking player.