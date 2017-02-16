Tottenham told to axe £30m flop, keep struggling striker and get rid of Argentine

Sky Sports pundit Matt Le Tissier has had his say on the current Tottenham squad, and has given his opinion on five players in particular.

In a Sky Sports feature for all the top six clubs, pundits are looking at specific individuals and questioning whether or not they have a long-term future at their respective clubs.

According to Le Tissier, he believes that Vincent Janssen should stay at White Hart Lane and be given an additional season to prove himself despite struggling badly this year.

The Dutchman has scored just four goals in 27 appearances in all competitions, but the Sky Sports pundit likes his work ethic and believes that he could come on leaps and bounds in his second year.

Meanwhile, Moussa Sissoko gets the chop from the Saints hero as he believes that the £30m signing from Newcastle United, as reported by BBC Sport, hasn’t lived up to expectations and provided that Spurs can get a decent return fee to recoup what was spent, Le Tissier believes that they should allow him to leave.

Elsewhere, Kevin Wimmer gets the vote of confidence as he’s considered a decent back-up choice, while Georges-Kevin N’Koudou also gets the nod to stay and prove himself in his second season in the Premier League.

There are still question marks over the latter two, but time will tell as to whether or not they turn out to be wise investments from the club. However, perhaps most surprisingly, Le Tissier believes that Erik Lamela is an expendable piece in the current squad and believes that he could go depending on the offer.

The Argentine playmaker hasn’t really hit the heights of his days at Roma through a combination of injuries and lack of form. However, patience would certainly be wise with him as if the 24-year-old comes good, he’ll surely be a significant asset.