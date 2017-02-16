Tottenham’s most influential figure refuses to be drawn into exit talk amid link with Spanish giants

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has refused to respond to questions regarding his future and a possible move to Barcelona.

The Catalan giants were thumped 4-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League this week, resulting in question marks being raised over Luis Enrique’s future, as well as the club in general.

Having previously worked in La Liga, and having impressed during spells with Southampton and Tottenham with his high-press style, the Argentine tactician is arguably a perfect fit to coach Barca.

However, as has been the line from him all year, which has been echoed by his players who have been linked with exits too, he is happy at White Hart Lane and with so many positives to look forward to moving forward, why wouldn’t he be.

“It’s important to be focused on the game [vs Gent],” he said, as per Sky Sports.

“I can’t say anything about that. I’m at Tottenham. I am very happy, I have four more years on my contract, I’m enjoying an exciting project.

“It’s true it’s not an easy project, but I’m very happy here.”

With Barca off the pace in the title race with rivals Real Madrid ahead and with games in hand, Enrique is facing the very real prospect of ending up with no major trophy this season which would be a disaster considering how successful he has been since taking the job.

With rumours continuing to strengthen that this may be it for him this season, Pochettino will naturally be in the conversation over replacing him, but Spurs will be desperate to keep him in north London as they continue to establish themselves as perennial title contenders.

Losing the 44-year-old would be a major blow which would set the wrong example for the players too, many of whom have been targeted by giants around Europe. As a result, Tottenham will certainly be wary of any Barcelona interest and will be keen to ensure Pochettino’s isn’t persuaded to leave.