(Video) ArsenalFan TV favourites go on heated and explicit rants as Wenger is begged to leave after Bayern meltdown

It was another miserable night for Arsenal as they succumbed to a 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday, and fans were not happy.

With their Premier League title hopes over for another year, they look set for another early exit from Europe too with the FA Cup the only remaining hope.

It’s just not enough for supporters though, with ArsenalFan TV regulars Troopz and DT making their way out to Bavaria this week to watch their team come out second best in brutal fashion.

Both have been vocal about their desire to see Wenger go for a long time, and ultimately this is yet again the ‘final straw’ for them with the latter insisting that he would be bringing his banners back out to push for change at the club.

The board and players were also slammed in the expletive-ridden rants, but ultimately the buck stops with Wenger and they’ve both had enough and want to see the Frenchman leave the club this summer.

It’s nothing new as they have been calling for it for a long time, and at the risk of tarnishing his legacy, it surely is the right time for Wenger to walk away at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Agreeing an extension will undoubtedly cause an uproar based on these reactions, but for supporters travelling out to Germany and spending that much money to follow their team only to see them get hammered, it’s a real shame for all concerned and will only strengthen calls for a change to be made.