(Video) Zlatan Ibrahimovic picks his spot and fires home emphatically to complete his hat-trick from the penalty spot

Zlatan Ibrahimovic kept his cool to complete his hat-trick for Manchester United from the penalty spot.
The Swede had already scored him both halves to ensure United had a strong advantage heading into the second leg, but he may well have just wrapped it up.
Ibrahimovic fell under the challenge of the Saint-Etienne defender, and the referee pointed straight to the spot. With him on a hat-trick, nobody was going to take it off Zlatan. He picked his spot and found it emphatically.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic third goal vs AS Saint-Etienne 3-0 pic.twitter.com/DUQM4Bb4tr #MUFC
— Manchester United (@ManUtdUpdates_) February 16, 2017
