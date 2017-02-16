(Video) Zlatan Ibrahimovic picks his spot and fires home emphatically to complete his hat-trick from the penalty spot

Zlatan Ibrahimovic kept his cool to complete his hat-trick for Manchester United from the penalty spot.

The Swede had already scored him both halves to ensure United had a strong advantage heading into the second leg, but he may well have just wrapped it up.

Ibrahimovic fell under the challenge of the Saint-Etienne defender, and the referee pointed straight to the spot. With him on a hat-trick, nobody was going to take it off Zlatan. He picked his spot and found it emphatically.