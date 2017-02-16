(Video) Zlatan Ibrahimovic benefits from some smart play from Marcus Rashford to double Manchester United’s advantage

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has bagged his second goal of the game to double Manchester United’s advantage over Saint-Etienne.

Tonight’s game was labelled the clash of the Pogba’s, with Paul and Florentin going head-to-head for the first time in their professional careers.

However, it’s Ibrahimovic who has stolen the show. After his goal in the first-half, the big Swede was hungry for more. After some good work from Marcus Rashford down the left-hand-side, the ball fell to Ibrahimovic in the penalty area. You know the rest.