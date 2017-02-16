(Video) Southampton confirm the signing of former Juventus centre-back on a free transfer to fill gaping hole in side

Southampton have confirmed that they have signed former Juventus defender Martin Caceres until the end of the season.

Caceres struggled to break past Juventus’ illustrious centre-back trio and into the starting eleven, and subsequently left the club at the end of his contract in the summer.

The Saints have been in dire need of defensive reinforcements in recent weeks, with Jose Fonte joining West Ham and Virgil Van Dijk being ruled out for several months through injury.

Claude Puel appears to have filled that void now, however, as his side have confirmed the signing of Caceres.