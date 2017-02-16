(Video) Paul and Florentin Pogba’s mother remaining impartial as she dons red and green outfit with half-and-half scarf

Paul and Florentin Pogba’s mother is clearly determined to stay impartial this evening if her outfit is anything to go by.

The brothers are coming up against each other this evening for the first time in their professional careers. That undoubtedly leaves their mother in a difficult situation, as she is presumably keen to support them both.

She appears to have come up with the perfect solution. Pogba’s mother has been spotted wearing a red and green outfit along with a half-and-half scarf. This is, perhaps, the only time wherewearing a half-and-half scarf is acceptable.