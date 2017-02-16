(Video) Paul Pogba embraces Florentin Pogba as the brothers prepare to go head-to-head for the first time

Paul Pogba and Florentin Pogba enjoyed a warm embrace ahead of kick-off as they prepared to go head-to-head for the first time in a competitive competition.

It’s not often that brothers clash in this manner, but the Pogba’s are certainly a footballing family. One is the most expensive footballer of all-time, the other the starting left-back for one of France’s biggest clubs.

Tonight they’re playing for bragging rights at the family dinner table, only time will tell who will come out on top.