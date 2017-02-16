(Video) Paul Pogba embraces Florentin Pogba as the brothers prepare to go head-to-head for the first time

Paul Pogba and Florentin Pogba enjoyed a warm embrace ahead of kick-off as they prepared to go head-to-head for the first time in a competitive competition.
It’s not often that brothers clash in this manner, but the Pogba’s are certainly a footballing family. One is the most expensive footballer of all-time, the other the starting left-back for one of France’s biggest clubs.
Tonight they’re playing for bragging rights at the family dinner table, only time will tell who will come out on top.
For the first time in competition, it’s Pogba vs Pogba… #MUNSTE #UEL pic.twitter.com/Xl0tKAak03
