(Video) Jeremy Perbet capitalises on catastrophic Tottenham defending to fire Gent into the lead

Gent have taken the lead over Tottenham thanks to a goal from Jeremy Perbet.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men went into tonight’s game seeking a good first-leg result in their quest to lift the Europa League this campaign. There is added incentive for Spurs now that the winner also secures themselves Champions League football for the next season.

With the competition among the top six of the Premier League heating up, the Europa League provides a good opportunity for Tottenham to qualify for the Champions League once more. However, Perbet has put them on the back foot in Belgium.



Jeremy Perbet Goal HD – Gent 1-0 Tottenham 16… by Football–Live