(Watch) Videos of Mesut Ozil ‘pressing’ Bayern Munich are guaranteed to infuriate Arsenal fans

Gegenpressing may have originated in Mesut Ozil’s native Germany but the Arsenal playmaker is clearly not a fan.
Top notch pressing from Mesut Ozil #AFC #FCBvAFC pic.twitter.com/8DbDC84yp1
— Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_DStar) February 15, 2017
Arsenal were thrashed 5-1 by Bayern Munich on Wednesday night and it would be fair to say that Ozil didn’t really put much of a shift in.
What is Ozil doing? So so lazy.. pic.twitter.com/1jhUh8voZ2
— – (@Azpilicuetad) February 15, 2017
He wasn’t alone, of course, as many of his Gunners teammates were also well below par in the Allianz Arena.
However, it is easy to pick on Ozil when he looks so lazy.
Ozil has no right to be complaining at other players if that’s the shift he’s gonna put in pic.twitter.com/gsCm8FlhvS
— RomanoFirstHalf (@RomanoFirstHalf) February 15, 2017
