(Watch) Videos of Mesut Ozil ‘pressing’ Bayern Munich are guaranteed to infuriate Arsenal fans

Gegenpressing may have originated in Mesut Ozil’s native Germany but the Arsenal playmaker is clearly not a fan.

Arsenal were thrashed 5-1 by Bayern Munich on Wednesday night and it would be fair to say that Ozil didn’t really put much of a shift in.

What is Ozil doing? So so lazy.. pic.twitter.com/1jhUh8voZ2 — – (@Azpilicuetad) February 15, 2017

He wasn’t alone, of course, as many of his Gunners teammates were also well below par in the Allianz Arena.

However, it is easy to pick on Ozil when he looks so lazy.