Angry Chilean fans organise march in bid to urge Alexis Sanchez to quit Arsenal

After the week that they’ve had, this is not what Arsenal needed as Chilean fans are organising a march to convince Alexis Sanchez to leave.

The angry supporters have set up a Facebook event titled ‘National March for Alexis Sanchez to leave Arsenal’, as reported by The Sun, with 4,000 fans already signing up to take part.

It’s added that they will meet on March 1 in Santiago, with more expected to join in what is a stunning turn of events to try and get their national hero to leave the Gunners.

“We, as Chileans are tired to watch one of our biggest stars play on his own to make his team get through,” the description on the page reads.

“We don’t want him to play at Real Madrid, nor go back to Barcelona, we don’t give a f*** where he plays, we just want him to fight along with 10 other players to get the results.

“He doesn’t deserve to be alone.”

It remains to be seen whether or not there is a more mischievous explanation behind the event, but for now on face value it looks as though a significant number of Chileans are fed up of seeing Sanchez toil at Arsenal.

The push for him to leave has seemingly been sparked by the 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League this week, with the former Udinese and Barcelona forward left crouching on the pitch as he could only watch on with his team capitulating in the second half.

With their Premier League title hopes all-but over too, Arsenal are set to end the year without a trophy unless they can spark themselves into life in the FA Cup, but it simply isn’t enough for the club of their stature or for players like Sanchez.

Given that his contract expires next year, Arsenal fans are in for an anxious wait to see what he decides to do moving forward.