Barcelona star who has contributed to a goal every 64 minutes this term has Copa del Rey suspension appeal denied

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez will miss the Copa del Rey final after failing to get his red-card overturned, report Calciomercato.

Suarez has been in characteristically fine form for the Catalan giants so far this term. In La Liga alone, the Uruguayan international has found the back of the net 18 times and provided seven assists.

That means he has directly contributed to a goal in Spain’s top tier every 63.6 minutes so far this term, which tops even Lionel Messi, who has done so every 73.2 minutes.

It’s that overwhelming influence that Barca will dearly miss during the final of the Copa del Rey. As Calciomercato report, Suarez was sent off after picking up a second yellow card during his side’s semi-final clash with Atletico Madrid.

The Italian outlet report that he has failed to have that dismissal overturned, and will subsequently sit out the final. They note that Sergi Roberto will also miss out through suspension, which is a big blow after fellow right-back Aleix Vidal suffered a serious ankle injury.