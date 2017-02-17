Real Madrid talisman set to make long-awaited return to action after ankle injury

Gareth Bale is set to make his long-awaited return from injury for Real Madrid as they face Espanyol in La Liga this weekend, according to Calciomercato.

Bale enjoyed a stellar start to his La Liga campaign before his good form was derailed by an ankle injury. The Welshman bagged five goals and provided two assists in his opening 11 appearances in Spain’s top division, but has been out of action since November.

It now appears as though he is fit again and raring to go. As per Calciomercato, Bale has completed his recovery from a serious ankle injury and is ready to play some part in Real Madrid’s clash with Espanyol this weekend.

It is a huge boost for Zinedine Zidane’s side, as they look to maintain their lead at the top of La Liga. Los Blancos have a one-point advantage over their nearest challengers Barcelona, and also have two games in hand.