Stoke City star hoping to return to action by the end of the Premier League season

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland is hoping to return from injury by the end of the Premier League season, according to the Daily Star.

Butland has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the division during his time at Stoke. His multiple call-ups to the England national team are testament to his progress.

As the Star note, however, it was on international duty that Butland sustained a serious injury. The tabloid report that he broke his ankle during England’s friendly victory over Germany in March 2016, and has been on the sidelines since.

However, the 23-year-old appears to be on his way back now, which is great news for both Stoke and England. The Star believe that Butland is aiming to return to Premier League action this season, and could feature for Mark Hughes’ side as early as April.

Lee Grant has been a revelation for Stoke so far this campaign, but it is hard to see past Butland walking straight back into the starting side.