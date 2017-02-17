Jose Mourinho solves Manchester United headache with pre-contract agreement for long-time £38m target

Manchester United have reportedly secured a pre-contract agreement with Benfica defender Victor Lindelof, ending their on-going transfer saga.

The Swedish centre-back was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in January, but the move never materialised as Jose Mourinho kept faith in his current options.

However, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, the 22-year-old is said to have signed a pre-contract agreement to join the Red Devils this summer despite late interest from Roma who had tried to hijack the deal as they search for a replacement for Kostas Manolas, who has been linked with a summer exit.

Lindelof has continued to establish himself as a top talent and delivered another mature display in Benfica’s win over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League this week, and so it’s no surprise that Mourinho is keen to add him to his squad.

Ultimately, the Portuguese tactician is looking for a long-term defensive partner for Eric Bailly in the heart of the United backline, and it seems as though Lindelof ticks the boxes that he’s looking for.

As per The Express last month, the towering Swede was linked with a £38m move to Manchester. It remains to be seen whether or not that fee has changed this summer, but it will certainly cost United to take him to the club.

Although Mourinho’s main priority right now is to deliver a top four finish and win silverware this season as they remain in the hunt for four trophies still, it hasn’t prevented him from planning long-term and how he will strengthen his squad this summer.

United spent big last year on the likes of Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and it would appear as though the hierarchy are ready to back the manager again and give him substantial funds to strengthen his squad further.