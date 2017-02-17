Jose Mourinho urged by Manchester United ace to sign £25m highly-rated starlet

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has reportedly received some transfer advice from Eric Bailly, with the defender recommending Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie.

The 20-year-old has been in impressive form so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 20 appearances in all competitions.

Further, he also featured at the Africa Cup of Nations with The Sun reporting that United sent scouts to watch him with a view of possibly making a bid of around £25m to secure his services.

Atalanta are enjoying a surprisingly positive campaign, and Kessie has been an important part of that success as they continue to chase European football.

Bailly will know what he is capable of having worked with him at close quarters on international duty with Ivory Coast, and with United needing to bolster their midfield this summer, they could have found their solution.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether or not Mourinho is entirely convinced that the defensive midfielder is what he’s looking for, with early comparisons being drawn between Kessie and Yaya Toure given the similarities in their respective games.

With Michael Carrick not getting any younger coupled with a lack of strength in depth beyond the usual starters, it will certainly be an area that Mourinho will be keen to reinforce this summer when he is expected to be backed significantly in the transfer market again.

Kessie would seem like a decent fit for the Premier League given his tenacity, power and drive, but while he may have got the seal of approval from international teammate Bailly, it will be Mourinho’s and United’s decision that matters the most.