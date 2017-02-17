Jurgen Klopp faces double Liverpool setback as Italian giants want £10m Kop ace and eye £8.5m target

Juventus are reportedly preparing a summer swoop for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, and also hope to beat the Reds to Borussia Monchengladbach starlet Mahmoud Dahoud.

The Bianconeri boast the strongest squad in Italy but if there is a weakness in that group, then it’s in midfield with Massimiliano Allegri losing key pieces over the last two years.

Andrea Pirlo, Arturo Vidal and Paul Pogba have all left Turin in recent times, and while others have stepped up to fill the void along with the summer signing of Miralem Pjanic, it is felt as though the Serie A giants could still benefit from strengthening in that department.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, it appears as though they’ll do so this summer as both Can and Dahoud are on their radar, which will be bad news for Liverpool.

Can is out of contract in 2018 after arriving in a £10m deal from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014, as noted by BBC Sport, and could find a switch to join Juve appealing if they are able to assure him of regular football in his favoured role.

Meanwhile, Dahoud is said to be available for just £8.5m in the summer as per a clause in his contract, and in turn is attracting interest from various top European clubs, according to Calciomercato last month.

Klopp’s more immediate focus will be on securing a top four finish this season and qualifying for the Champions League. However, in the long-term picture, losing Can and missing out on Dahoud is probably not part of his plan to take Liverpool forward.

Nevertheless, with Juve looking to secure a sixth consecutive Serie A title this season and as they prioritise competing with the big boys in Europe this season and beyond, they are ready to make key additions to their squad and that could be Liverpool’s loss.