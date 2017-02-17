Man United legend denied entry to the U.S due to Iranian stamp on his passport

Manchester United legend and club ambassador Dwight Yorke has been denied entry to the U.S due to an Iranian stamp on his passport, report The Sun.

Yorke is certainly no doubt to the American people, but he was to Premier League defences throughout his time on these shores.

In almost ten years at Aston Villa, Yorke bagged 73 Premier League goals. It earned him a move to European heavyweights Manchester United, where he added 48 more to his top-division tally.

During his time at Old Trafford, he also lifted six pieces of major silverware; including three Premier Leagues and the coveted Champions League. Unfortunately for Yorke, we live in a world where even the masters of their trade are denied the respect they deserve.

The Sun report that Yorke, who was travelling to Miami, was denied entry to the United States due to strict border controls. The former Trinidad and Tobago international reportedly had an Iranian stamp on his passport, and thus was told to turn around and go home. Utterly ridiculous.