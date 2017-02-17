Pep Guardiola linked with shock Barcelona return as part of superstar contract talks

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been linked with a sensational return to Barcelona, due to Lionel Messi’s contract demands.

The 46-year-old enjoyed a highly-successful four-year spell in charge of the Catalan giants between 2008 and 2012, before later moving on to Bayern Munich and now City.

Credited with revolutionising the club’s style and ushering in one the most successful periods in their history, Messi was the figurehead of Guardiola’s team as they worked together brilliantly.

Barca have fallen on trickier times this season though, with Luis Enrique under pressure, particularly after their 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League this week.

The Sun report that Messi wants his former boss back as he also has an uncertain future with contract talks not progressing as smoothly as expected, and the Argentine international has reportedly even called Guardiola to ask him to consider a return.

Further, Enrique is blamed for creating a huge rift in the squad and so Guardiola is seen as the man to come back and fix the problem.

Firstly, while it’s a real possibility that Enrique leaves this summer, the chances of Guardiola going back to Barca at this stage of his career are surely minimal.

In addition, having not even gone a full season with his project at City, it’s highly unlikely that the Spaniard will be ready to walk away from the club and return to Spain.

Thirdly, Messi is an icon and club legend at Barca. However, is it really possible that he could have a say in who the next coach is? That would seem to be a dangerous road to go down if a player has that much power, and so it remains to be seen just how much truth there is in this speculation with City supporters arguably having little to be concerned about just yet.