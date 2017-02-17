(Video) Roy Keane at his hilarious best with no-nonsense chat on Pogba brothers antics

Manchester United star Paul Pogba faced his brother Florentin in the Europa League tie with Saint Etienne on Thursday, and not everyone enjoyed their landmark moment.

The pair were seen joking and talking before and after the game while their mother watched on from the stands, with United going on to secure a commanding 3-0 aggregate lead through a Zlatan Ibrahimovic hat-trick.

Speaking to ITV Sport though on the Europa League highlights show, Roy Keane was far from impressed with what he saw from the siblings as he had a good little moan about it.

In fairness, he has a point and he did add that once the whistle went they were both focused on the game itself and nothing else. However, he took issue with their antics and blamed it on the “modern day footballer” while also coming out with this gem of a one-liner…

“They spoke more tonight than I have spoken to my brothers in the last five years.”

Have to love Roy Keane….