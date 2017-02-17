Everton and Leicester to go head-to-head in the race to sign £8M Hamburg prodigy

Hamburg midfielder Walace is being tracked by both Leicester City and Everton as they look to reinforce their respective midfields, according to The Sun.

Walace proved his credentials as an extremely well-rounded midfielder for his age during his time in Brazil with Gremio. It earned him a move to Europe with Hamburg, where he scored on his debut.

His good form appears to have attracted the attention of who Premier League sides. The Sun report that both champions Leicester City and Everton are interested in securing Walace’s services.

The tabloid report that Hamburg splashed £8 million on Walace in the January window, which suggests that they would demand a much higher fee to let the South American prodigy leave the club in the summer.

As per The Sun, Leicester were in the race to sign Walace in January, along with Italian giants Lazio, but ultimately it was Hamburg to clinched his signature. Claudio Ranieri’s side could be set to reignite the race to sign him, but The Sun believe they will face stern competition from Everton