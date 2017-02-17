Watford to build Graham Taylor statue to honour their greatest ever manager

Watford are planning on building a statue to honour their greatest ever manager Graham Taylor, report the Mirror.

Taylor sadly passed anyway in January this year, but his name is firmly written into English football folklore. His work at Watford, between 1977 and 1987 established him as the best ever manager to hold power with the Hornets, and one of the best these shores have ever seen.

His former employers appear determined to ensure that Taylor is honoured long after his passing, and are taking steps to ensure that happens.

As per the Mirror, Watford have announced plans to build a statue of the former England boss to permanently engrave him as part of the club’s culture.

The Mirror also note that Watford will host a annual pre-season fixture in Taylor’s memory. It is an act of class from Watford, but after Taylor won them promotion on five separate promotions, it is perhaps the least they can do to repay him.