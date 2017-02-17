Palermo president believes 23-goal Juventus striker is the heir to Lionel Messi

Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini believes that Juventus striker Paulo Dybala is the next Lionel Messi, report Calciomercato.

Dybala showed the Palermo faithful exactly what he can do during his three years at the club. In his final season, he bagged 13 Serie A goals – which earned him a move to Italian giants Juventus.

He reached a whole new level in Turin, finding the back of the net on 23 occasions in his debut season and establishing himself as a cornerstone in his side.

Dybala is set to go head-to-head with his former employers this weekend, with Palermo paying a visit to Turin. Ahead of the game, Zamparini has explained just how highly he rates Dybala.

Calciomercato quote Zamparini, who believes that if Dybala was ever to leave Juventus, he could command a new world-record fee: “He is worth more than € 100 million, maybe € 150 million.”

The Palermo president also compared Dybala to one of his international teammates: “I’ve always thought that he’s the next Messi.”

If Dybala reaches anything near the heights Messi has in his career, the Juventus faithful are in for a treat.