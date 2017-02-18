Arsenal emerge as shock rivals to Liverpool to sign 19-year-old PL starlet

After Chelsea boss Antonio Conte conceded that Dominic Solanke will likely leave the club this summer, Arsenal have reportedly joined Liverpool in the race to sign him.

The 19-year-old has yet to feature for the senior side and hasn’t been one of the many youngsters to leave Stamford Bridge on loan.

With two goals in five Premier League 2 appearances so far this season, building on his seven in 25 games during his loan spell in the Eredivisie last season, he has shown that he can take his quality to the next leave.

However, it will be a major disappointment for Chelsea that he won’t be developing his game with them, with London Football noting that Arsenal are ready to join the race to sign him to rival Liverpool.

The issue over his future at Stamford Bridge has arisen over his wage demands, as it’s claimed that he wants a huge increase on his £7,000-a-week salary to earn £50,000.

Conte clearly isn’t going to cave in to his demands and revealed at his press conference on Friday that he probably expects Solanke to leave this summer.

”I think [he will leave], I am not sure, but I think this is his will.

“I have spoken with him to try to understand his decision. It is normal. We must have a great respect for every decision.”

Solanke is out of contract at the end of the season but any interested party will have to pay Chelsea around £8m in compensation, as per the report.

However, snatching one of their top rival’s most promising starlets would be a major deal for either Arsenal or Liverpool and so it remains to be seen who successfully manages to persuade him to leave west London.