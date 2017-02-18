Barcelona draw up three-man shortlist to replace the injured Aleix Vidal including Chelsea transfer target

Barcelona have drawn up a three-man shortlist of potential Aleix Vidal replacements after the right-back was ruled out for the remainder of the season, report AS.

The Catalan giants find themselves in dire need of reinforcements on the right-side of their defence. Luis Enrique’s only other first-team option in that position is Sergi Roberto, who is a central midfielder by trade.

Roberto is also suspended for the Copa del Rey after being sent off during his side’s semi-final clash with Atletico Madrid. The competition provides Barcelona’s best opportunity to win a trophy this campaign.

It appears as though Barca are looking to the market to secure a replacement. According to AS and Calciomercato, the three-man shortlist to replace Vidal currently looks like this; Roberto Rosales, Juanfran and Joao Cancelo.

Both Rosales and Juanfran are already playing in La Liga, for Malaga and Deportivo La Coruna respectively. According to Calciomercato, Barcelona will face competition from Chelsea in the race to sign Cancelo. Victor Moses remains Antonio Conte’s only option at right-wing-back, and thus may look to Canelo to bolster his options in that area.