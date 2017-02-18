The stats behind Diego Costa’s last three games are a major concern for Chelsea

The stats behind Diego Costa’s drastic dip in form have been revealed by WhoScored, and it doesn’t make for fond viewing for Chelsea fans.

Costa was very much the frontrunner for the end of season awards before the end of January. The Spaniard bagged 15 Premier League goals, and also provided five assists for his teammates to sweeten the deal.

His electric form fired Chelsea into a convincing lead at the summit of the Premier League. That advantage was cut to eight as the Blues’ were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley last weekend. To put it plainly, Costa had an absolute shocker.

In fact, throughout his last three games, Costa has not looked his usual self. WhoScored have released the stats behind his mini dip in form, and it will undoubtedly be a concern for Antonio Conte.

We look at Diego Costa’s dip in form, having not had a shot on target since having a penalty saved vs Liverpool https://t.co/AQAECC0Aae pic.twitter.com/VX7aUVGrji — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 18, 2017

As you can see, Costa has performed worse in every single department other than dribbles per game, and that’s only a 0.1 increase. He needs to get his act together if Chelsea are going to maintain their lead at the top of the table and lift the title come May.