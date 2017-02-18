Huddersfield v Man City Live Stream – Watch FA Cup Clash Live from John Smiths Stadium

The FA Cup returns today as Huddersfield take on Manchester City from the John Smith’s Stadium (KO 15:00).

We can all admire the work that David Wagner and Huddersfield town have done this season, as the side have greatly surpassed anyone’s expectation of them, as they currently sit 3rd in the Championship, not only looking to secure a playoff spot but actually kicking on for a place in one of the two automatic promotion spots.

However, the Championship is not the only competition that the team are excelling in this season, as the Terriers have also gotten through to the 5th round of the FA Cup as have a plum tie at home to Manchester City.

On paper, it seems that the side will progress no further, as they’re set to take on a strong Manchester City side who undoubtedly are favourites to progress to the 6th round of the cup.

Either way, the match up will be a good contest for the Championship side, as they will be able to test themselves against some of England’s best players, and it could be a good taster for next season should they managed to pinch promotion against the odds.

The Huddersfield fans are certainly looking forward to the match, as home ticket sales have already broken this seasons record in anticipation for the game, but of course, things will not be easy for David Wagner’s Terriers.

But they will have little to get their hopes up about other than seeing some of the world’s best players in action and the hope of an upset.

Although Guardiola will likely be resting some important figures for the team with the Premier League being so tight at the top in the latter stages of the season, City have some real good quality in depth, proven by the fact that Sergio Aguero of all people has been relegated to the bench of late.

The Argentinian could well come back to the fore, considering that Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out for up to three months with a broken metatarsal bone, which came at just the wrong time for him.

Kelechi Iheanacho & Nolito could all make an appearance as the Citizens have an enviable second string.

Furthermore, Manchester City have won 4 games in a row now, and with the team in such good form, they will be looking to live up to expectation and continue this at the weekend.

There are no surprises in the odds on offer for today’s game, with Manchester City at 4/9 just looking big enough to add to that accumulator or the big hitters.

Their Championship opponents should not be underestimated however, and it should be a cracking atmosphere at the John Smith’s Stadium.

