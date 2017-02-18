Ipswich v Leeds Live Stream, Barnsley v Brighton, Burton v Norwich and more to watch

Another bumper Championship coupon as Ipswich face Leeds, Burton take on Norwich, while Barnsley take on Brighton.

With Newcastle playing on Monday night there’s a great opportunity for the chasing pack to gain ground as we enter another busy Saturday in the Championship.

Ipswich and Leeds both have seen disappointment of late, as both sides embarrassingly made part of history, having been the ones to be knocked out by the first two ever non-league sides to make the 5th round of the FA Cup.

However, putting that aside, both are now able to concentrate on the league, and this one looks to be an interesting clash, with both sides performing relatively well of late.

A few weeks back, many would have written Ipswich off for this one, having gone through a real poor period under manager Mick McCarthy. However, it seems that the tractor boys have turned it around of late, pulling off some pretty impressive results.

Most notably, in their last 3 games, Ipswich have taken on some of the Championships best in promotion contenders Reading and Brighton, and the recently relegated Aston Villa. However, they did not lose in any of these matches, and have now only lost once in their last 5 games, putting them in 13th in the Championship. With this fixture against Leeds coming at home, the blues will be hoping to snatch a few more points and maybe even a win from the playoff contenders.

Leeds too have shown consistently good form throughout the season, finding themselves in 5th place in the Championship, 6 points clear of Norwich City in 7th, and comfortably will be hoping for at least a playoff place at the seasons end.

As a result many might consider the Northerners the favourites for this one, and with Ipswich set to have their key man loanee Tom Lawrence out for the clash, it is easy to see why. The game will mean a lot more to the Whites, and should they channel this into a good quality performance then they should really be looking to take a point at the very least from Portman Road.

Brighton face a tricky tie on the road as they face Barnsley at Oakwell. Its one win in their last four for the Seagulls, and with the Tykes with one eye on a Championship playoff place Chris Hughton’s side may find things difficult. 11/4 on the home win looks plenty of value.

Norwich look to have re found their form and the Canaries are now six games unbeaten, including a 2-2 draw with leaders Newcastle last time out. Burton are fighting for Championship survival and are likely to make things difficult, but realistically its difficult to see how Nigel Clough’s side can get a result.

The 11/10 on the Norwich away win appeals.

Elsewhere, Nottingham Forest take on promotion hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham face QPR, Wigan take on Preston and Cardiff take on Rotherham.

Its another action packed day in the Championship.

