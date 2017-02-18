Jurgen Klopp suffers transfer blow as Chelsea set sights on top transfer target

Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, a top transfer target for Liverpool last summer.

The 21-year-old is highly-rated as the level of interest in him shows, with The Guardian reporting that Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are also all keen on signing him.

His time at Gladbach is seemingly coming to an end as after refusing to sign a new contract with his current deal expiring in 2018, he is expected to leave in a cut-price move this summer in order for the Bundesliga side to avoid losing him for nothing.

Despite claims that a move to Dortmund had been agreed, with Gladbach open to a €10m offer, it’s added in the report that talks with Chelsea have also taken place in recent weeks and so the situation remains very much open for now.

Dahoud will certainly fill the void that Antonio Conte is looking to fix with a box-to-box midfielder near the top of his transfer shortlist.

However, it comes after Liverpool were seemingly close to landing the Syrian-born ace last summer, with Gladbach ultimately refusing to sell after losing Granit Xhaka to Arsenal left them shorthanded already.

Whether or not Jurgen Klopp reignites his interest in the midfield ace and returns with another bid at the end of the season remains to be seen, but there is certainly plenty of competition and Chelsea would arguably hold the advantage as they look on course to win the Premier League title and seal qualification for the Champions League next season.

The same can’t be said of Liverpool as of yet, although their win over Tottenham last weekend will potentially give them the lift that they needed.