Man City and Arsenal interested in signing 16-year-old Juventus wonderkid

Manchester City and Arsenal remain interested in securing the services of Juventus wonder-kid Moise Kean, according to Calciomercato.

Kean, who as Calciomercato note is the youngest player to ever appear in a Juventus shirt, is considered one of the most exciting youngsters in European football.

Born in 2000 and only 16-years-old, Kean has already made two appearances under the stewardship of Massimiliano Allegri. It comes as no surprise that he appears to be being pursued by two of the Premier League’s biggest names.

According to Calciomercato, both Man City and Arsenal are interested in signing Kean from Juventus. They note that the Italian is yet to sign his first professional contract with the Serie A giants, which offers the two English heavyweights serious encouragement.

Calciomercato believe that Mino Raiola is keen to get Kean some playing time, but it seems difficult to foresee him getting that at either Man City or Arsenal.