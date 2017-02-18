Manchester United legend admits he’s never been to Liverpool without police escort

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has conceded that he’s never been to Liverpool as he opened up on the heated rivalry between the two clubs.

It’s fair to say that the United and England right-back wasn’t particularly liked outside of the red half of Manchester by most of the club’s fiercest rivals.

While that didn’t bother him too much during a trophy-laden playing career at Old Trafford, it has clearly left a mark on him as he remains cautious when it comes to dealing with the Merseyside faithful even when travelling to Anfield for his punditry work with Sky.

“I’ve never been to Liverpool in my life – let’s be clear on that,” he told Soccer AM. “Every time I’ve been to Liverpool I’ve had a police escort – obviously on the coach with United.

“As a pundit working with Sky – let’s say I have to be there for a three o’clock kick-off – I’m there at 11 in the morning before any one of them turns up. And I’m there until eight o’clock at night when they’ve all gone home.

“Let them all relax and calm down. They don’t want to see me, do they?”

He went on to reveal that Anfield was the toughest place to go for him as a United player, not least for the general atmosphere within the stadium but also for the abuse that he received from the stands.

It’s been a busy week for the Sky Sports pundit who also sat down with ArsenalFanTV after their situation on Twitter, but you’d be hard pressed to find anyone who doesn’t think he talks sense most of the time and while Liverpool fans may still hate him, he’s undoubtedly one of the best pundits on TV right now.