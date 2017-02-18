Manchester United legend could leave in next 10 days with £32m-a-year deal on table

Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney could reportedly still be set to leave this month, with the Chinese transfer window not yet closed.

The 31-year-old has had to settle for a bit-part role under Jose Mourinho this season, with fierce competition for places raising questions about his long-term future at Old Trafford.

According to The Telegraph, several Chinese clubs are still chasing the England international with the belief that a deal can be struck this month, with the CSL transfer window closing at the end of February.

While it has been indicated by both Rooney and Mourinho that he would stay until the end of the season at least, the report claims that there could be a shift in approach if Rooney decides he wants to move.

The former Everton man is said to have offers worth at least £32m-a-year on the table, while United would undoubtedly receive a big fee for his services which would keep both parties happy financially.

Nevertheless, it’s added that a summer move is more likely to happen but it is worth monitoring the situation over the next 10 days in the event that an early deal is struck.

Having now passed Sir Bobby Charlton to lead the club’s all-time goalscoring charts and having won a whole host of trophies since moving to United in 2004, it’s arguably the natural time for Rooney to move on.

With so many younger players coming through and pushing him down the pecking order, a lucrative move to China, provided that his family are happy to make the switch, seems like the most sensible option at this stage in his career.