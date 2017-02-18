Pep Guardiola dealt fresh injury blow as cursed Man City leader out again

Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany had been expected to start against Huddersfield on Saturday, but instead he faces a fresh injury problem.

Forced to field John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi in the FA Cup tie, Pep Guardiola is set to be without the club captain yet again after he picked up a problem in training on Friday.

It’s unclear at this stage as to how long he will be sidelined for, but having made just one appearance in 2017 thus far, his long-term future in the team has to be questioned.

From his perspective, it’s awful to see him continuously hit with new setbacks as the 30-year-old has missed a lot of playing time in recent years as he has been unable to steer clear of injuries.

While The Mirror claim that this isn’t a serious one, it will ultimately result in him missing out this weekend when he was expected to start.

Further, the long-term question has to be asked here too. Does the Belgian international have it in him still to play regularly over the course of a season and lead City to silverware?

On the evidence of recent times, you’d have to say no. Guardiola spent a lot of City’s money on Stones last summer, and it would appear as though if he wants long-term success in Manchester, he’ll have to address bringing in a steady and reliable defensive partner for him.

City will be hoping that they cope without Kompany this weekend, but as they continue to chase down Chelsea and try to close the eight-gap to the Premier League leaders, their defence is likely to remain their biggest weakness having conceded 29 goals in 25 games so far this year.