(Photo) Burnley show magic of FA Cup is still alive with brilliant gesture

If you were worried that the FA Cup was losing all of its magic, look no further than Burnley who signed off a brilliant pre-game gesture on Saturday.

Premier League clubs and certain Championship clubs have been slammed for making so many changes to their starting line-up for this competition this year, most of whom have crashed out already with many considering it disrespectful and devaluing the FA Cup.

Burnley have opted to show the competition the respect that it deserves, and they paid tribute to the “lifetime support” of certain fans aged between 69-85 by asking them to walk out with the players as mascots before their clash with Lincoln.

“We wanted to make the gesture to give back to the lifetime of support they have given to the club and we hope that everyone will join us in giving them a big cheer on Saturday!” chief executive officer Neil Hart of Burnley FC in the Community noted earlier this week.

With so much focus on the modern day footballer and the new generation with social media, it’s an absolute touch of class from the Clarets to do this and they’ll be hoping that it ends up being the perfect day with a victory to advance to the next round.