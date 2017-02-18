Wolves v Chelsea Live Stream, Team News & Match Preview of FA Cup Tie

Molineux will no doubt be jumping as Wolves take on Premier League Champions elect Chelsea in the fifth round of the FA Cup this afternoon (KO 17:30)

Chelsea Team: Begovic; Zouma, Terry (c), Ake; Moses, Chalobah, Fabregas, Pedro; Willian, Diego Costa, Hazard

It seems that a multitude of Championship sides have been drawn against some of the top dogs of English football for the 5th round of the FA Cup, and that is no exception here as Wolves have been drawn against Premier League leaders Chelsea for this stage of the knockout competition.

Although Wolves are huge underdogs for the tie, and everyone will be expecting them to be knocked out at this stage, one thing that they do have going for them is that it is a home tie, and should manager Paul Lambert decide to field a strong team then the side may have a chance of causing an upset against one of Europe’s strongest teams.

However, in reality, it is highly unlikely that this will come to fruition. Although Wolves do tend to play a direct style of football – something that could be used to great effect in match likes this – the blues have been resolute in their defending under Antonio Conte’s management this season, and will be looking to stave off any potential counter attacks with a relative level of ease.

At the other end of the pitch, not many teams in the Premier League have proved successful in keeping out Chelsea with their new style of play.

Granted, much of this is down to the likes of Diego Costa, Eden Hazard and Pedro, but even if not all of the trio play, Chelsea have more than enough quality in their ranks and all over the pitch to hurt Wolves.

David Luiz will apparently not feature as he continues his rehabilitation of a knee injury, while Diego Costa may be given a starting role in the hope he can kickstart his scoring once more.

All things considered then, unless Wolves pull it out the bag and Chelsea under perform on the night, the Championship side should be set to an exit from the FA Cup by the end of the weekend.

Of course, Wolves are given little chance to cause an upset and their odds reflect this. Chelsea at 4/11 offers little appeal at prohibitive odds but there is a potential juicy punt in backing Chelsea with a -1 goal handicap at around evens.

This in essence is double your money and while they play away in the FA Cup, the Blues are on fire at the moment, regardless of which competition they are involved with.

Wolves have lost three on the bounce in the league and Chelsea have too much quality for Paul Lambert’s side

