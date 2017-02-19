AC Milan place £68M-rated Dortmund star top of their summer shopping list

AC Milan have placed Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang top of their summer shopping list, report Calciomercato.

Aubameyang is widely considered one of the best strikers in the world. His goal scoring figures have put him on par with the very best players in the world.

He has been in electric form so far this campaign, having found the back of the net 17 times in his opening 19 Bundesliga appearances. He is well on his way to bettering his tally from last campaign, where he bagged 25 goals for Dortmund.

His prolific goalscoring appears to have captured the attention of one Italian giant. Calciomercato cite Corriere dello Sport in reporting that AC Milan have highlighted Aubameyang as their number one target for the summer window.

Corriere dello Sport believe that AC Milan’s director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli is a long-term admirer of the Dortmund talisman. They do note, however, that Milan will have to meet his £68 million asking price if they want to secure his services.