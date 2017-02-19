Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Man United player ratings: Ashley Young stars with a 9 as Jose Mourinho’s men march on in the FA Cup

Manchester United are safely through to the next round of the FA Cup after defeating Blackburn Rovers 2-1.

It was the home side that took the lead through former Swansea City and Sunderland striker Danny Graham. Marvin Emnes picked up the ball in the final third and left Marcos Rojo for dead with a smart turn. Emnes played an incisive pass through to Graham, whose first touch was excellent and his second even better. Graham fired past Sergio Romero and into the back of the Man United net; even Jose Mourinho applauded. You can see Graham’s opener here.

Man United were left with work to do if they wanted to avoid an embarrassing eliminated to Championship opposition – step forward Marcus Rashford. Henrikh Mkhitaryan received the ball behind the half-way line and played one of the passes of the season into Rashford’s pass. The England international kept his cool, rounded the goalkeeper and found the back of the net. You can see Rashford’s third FA Cup goal here.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic secured the win for Man United late on. The Swedish veteran was found by Paul Pogba, and made no mistake. Ibrahimovic calmly found the bottom-right-corner with a classy finish to send his side through to the net round. Pogba has record five assists for United so far this campaign, all of which have been for Ibrahimovic. You can see his latest one here.

Here are our player ratings for both sides:

Blackburn player ratings: Steele 6, Lowe 5, Greer 7, Lenihan 7, Williams 6, Feeney 7, Guthrie 6, Mulgrew 7, Conway 7, Emnes 8, Graham 8.

Manchester United player ratings: Romero 6, Young 9, Smalling 6, Rojo 5, Darmian 4, Herrera 7, Carrick 6, Lingard 5, Mkhitaryan 8, Martial 6, Rashford 8.