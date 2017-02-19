Chelsea and Barcelona handed blow in their pursuits of £27M PSG star as he prepares to sign new four-year deal

PSG centre-back Marquinhos is set to put an end to speculation linking him with Barcelona and Chelsea by signing a new four-year contract, report The Sun.

Marquinhos displayed his ability for the world to see during his time at Roma, where he established himself as one of the most dependable defenders in Serie A.

It earned him a move to French champions PSG in the summer of 2013, for what the BBC reported to be a £27 million fee – an astronomical figure to pay for a 19-year-old.

However, it has proved a worthy investment by PSG, and they appear to be set to reward Marquinhos for his good performances. According to The Sun, the Brazilian is set to sign a new four-year-deal at the Parc des Princes, which will keep him in Paris until 2021.

The tabloid believe that Marquinhos was being monitored by both Barcelona and Chelsea, who will now have to look elsewhere in their respective pursuits of defensive reinforcements.