Fulham 0-3 Tottenham player ratings: Harry Kane gets a 10 as his emphatic hat-trick fires Spurs into the next round

Tottenham are through to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup after beating Fulham 3-0.

The visitors took the lead through, who else, Harry Kane. The England international latched onto the end of a cross and found the back of the net with a smart finish. You can see that goal here.

As we headed into the second period, Kane bagged his second. There were question marks as to whether Kane had strayed marginally offside, but the linesman adjudged him to be onside and Kane took full advantage. You can see that goal here.

Kane saved the best goal for last. He was released by compatriot Dele Alli through on goal, and made no mistake in front of goal, beating the goalkeeper with an emphatic finish to complete his hat-trick. You can see the goal that secured Kane the match ball here.

Spurs are into the draw for the next round. Here are our player ratings for both sides:

Fulham player ratings: Bettinelli 7, Odoi 5, Kalas 5, Ream 5, Malone 4, McDonald 5, Johansen 6, Aluko 4, Cairney 7, Ayite 6, Kebano 5.

Tottenham player ratings: Vorm 6, Trippier 7, Alderweireld 7, Vertonghen 7, Davies 6, Winks 7, Wanyama 7, Eriksen 8, Alli 6, Son Heung-min 6, Kane 10.