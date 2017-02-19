Inter Milan remain interested in signing crocked winger from La Liga giants

Inter Milan remain interested in securing the services of Barcelona winger Aleix Vidal despite the Spaniard sustaining a season-ending injury, report Calciomercato.

After a stellar season for Sevilla in the 2014/15 campaign, Vidal earned himself a move to Barcelona. Alongside Arda Turan, the 27-year-old spent several months on the sidelines waiting for Barca’s transfer ban to come to an end so he could be officially registered.

Even after Vidal joined up with the first-team squad, he still struggled to establish himself as an important member of Luis Enrique’s side. Even after Dani Alves’ departure to Juventus, Vidal has found himself behind Sergi Roberto in the pecking order at the right-side of the Catalan giants’ back-line.

He could well seek a move elsewhere in order to find regular first-team football, and one Italian household name could be set to offer him an exit route.

Calciomercato cite Gazzamercato in reporting that Inter Milan are interested in securing Vidal’s signature, despite him recently suffering a long-term injury. They could well turn their interest into something concrete in the summer transfer window.