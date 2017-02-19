Jose Mourinho makes FA Cup history by naming Man United bench worth £192M

Jose Mourinho made history with the bench he named for Manchester United’s FA Cup fifth-round clash with Blackburn this afternoon, report the Daily Mail.

It proved to be a tougher test than expected for Man United, and in the end Mourinho had to call upon his bench in order to avoid a replay.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who was replaced by Marcus Rashford in the starting side, bagged a late winner for United. He was assisted by Paul Pogba, who also came off of the bench to make a decisive impact.

It comes as no surprise that Man United’s bench was so effective today when you consider how much they paid for the seven of them. As the Daily Mail report, United’s bench cost them a whopping £192 million – the most expensive in the history of the FA Cup.

That’s an average of £27.4 million per player. It becomes even more incredible when you consider that Dean Henderson and Zlatan Ibrahimovic didn’t cost Man United a penny. That’s £192 million between five players, £38.4 million per player. I hate to end this article like a Donald Trump tweet, but – RIDICULOUS!